Apple Now Selling Refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 Models

Apple today started selling refurbished versions of the Apple Watch Series 7, which is the newest Apple Watch model that was released in September 2021.



Pricing on the Series 7 starts at $339 for a 41mm aluminum model, with the 45mm aluminum models priced slightly higher at $359. At this time, Apple is only offering aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 models, though there are several color options available with matching Sport Bands.

The 41mm aluminum Apple Watch is normally priced at $399, and the 45mm version is priced at $399, so Apple is offering discounts of $60 and $70, respectively. All of the refurbished ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ devices that are available right now are GPS only, and in the future, if Apple adds cellular versions or models in other materials, prices will be more expensive.

Refurbished Apple Watches are inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new box, new manuals, and new accessories, including an Apple Watch charging puck and power adapter. Apple provides a standard one-year warranty that can be extended with AppleCare+ for Apple Watch.