WhatsApp Polling Feature for Chat Groups Currently in Beta

WhatsApp is working on letting users conduct polls within groups on the chat platform, the latest beta for iOS has revealed (via WABetaInfo).
The coming ability to create polls within WhatsApp groups was confirmed in screenshots that show the process of setting one up, with users able to ask a poll question and group members able to choose from pre-defined answers.
Polls will only be available in WhatsApp groups and are end-to-end encrypted, meaning only people in the group can see the poll and the results.
A polls feature can already be found in rival messaging app Telegram, which is home to thousands of communities thanks to similar features dedicated to making groups more functional. Telegram introduced group polls in 2018. When polls will be ready to go live in WhatsApp remains unknown.
In addition, WhatsApp is also testing a dedicated "Community" tab to make it easier for users to keep track of groups and communities. The Community tab is expected to replace the existing Camera tab.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has worked to improve the group chat experience over the last few years in an effort to keep up with competing platforms, introducing group descriptions, a catch-up feature, a one-way messaging option, and protection for users who are being added repeatedly to groups they've left.
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch.
Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Samsung in February introduced its latest high-end flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We picked up one of the new Samsung devices, and thought we'd compare it to Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, to see how the two premium phones compare to one another when it comes to camera quality.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Galaxy S22...
Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared six "predictions" for the third-generation iPhone SE, providing several new insights into details about the device.
Repeating information from previous rumors, Kuo claims that the third-generation iPhone SE will feature the same design as the current model, the A15 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity, but there are several new details. Some ...
Apple is working on a "Mac Studio" device that seems to be a cross between a Mac Pro and a Mac mini, according to a report from 9to5Mac that cites an unspecified source with knowledge of Apple's plans.
The device is "in addition" to the rumored Mac mini and Mac Pro, but primarily based on the Mac mini. It will feature "much more powerful hardware" and there are two versions in development....
It's finally time! After several months of quiet, Apple is ready to ramp things up again with its first event of 2022, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8.
Unsurprisingly, our top stories for this week are centered around the event, and they include the announcement itself, our overviews of what we should and shouldn't expect to see at the event, and even some last-minute rumors, so read on for...
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event.
As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
Apple today announced that it will be holding its first event of 2022 on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As with the 2021 events, Apple's first event of 2022 will continue to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to...
Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, March 8, under the tagline "Peek Performance," where it is expected to announce a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and at least one new Mac.
Apple is thought to have a busy year of product announcements in store for 2022, including multiple new Macs, at least three new Apple Watches, new iPhones, and more. Next week's event is the...