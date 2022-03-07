WhatsApp Polling Feature for Chat Groups Currently in Beta

WhatsApp is working on letting users conduct polls within groups on the chat platform, the latest beta for iOS has revealed (via WABetaInfo).



The coming ability to create polls within WhatsApp groups was confirmed in screenshots that show the process of setting one up, with users able to ask a poll question and group members able to choose from pre-defined answers.

Polls will only be available in WhatsApp groups and are end-to-end encrypted, meaning only people in the group can see the poll and the results.

A polls feature can already be found in rival messaging app Telegram, which is home to thousands of communities thanks to similar features dedicated to making groups more functional. Telegram introduced group polls in 2018. When polls will be ready to go live in WhatsApp remains unknown.



In addition, WhatsApp is also testing a dedicated "Community" tab to make it easier for users to keep track of groups and communities. The Community tab is expected to replace the existing Camera tab.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has worked to improve the group chat experience over the last few years in an effort to keep up with competing platforms, introducing group descriptions, a catch-up feature, a one-way messaging option, and protection for users who are being added repeatedly to groups they've left.