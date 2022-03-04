Deals: Amazon Discounts Official Apple Silicone, Leather, and Clear Cases for iPhone 13
Amazon today has a large collection of Apple's official iPhone 13 cases at notable low prices, including select colors of Clear, Silicone, and Leather Cases available from as low as $26.00. These accessories fit the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
All of the cases listed below are in stock and available to ship from Amazon today. If you visit the Apple storefront on Amazon, you can also find discounts on cases for previous generation iPhone models and other accessories.
iPhone 13
- Clear - $37.49, down from $49.00
- Silicone - $26.00, down from $49.00
- Leather - $39.99, down from $59.00
iPhone 13 mini
- Clear - $39.99, down from $49.00
- Silicone - $39.99, down from $49.00
- Leather - $52.99, down from $59.00
iPhone 13 Pro
- Clear - $39.99, down from $49.00
- Silicone - $39.99, down from $49.00
- Leather - $47.99, down from $59.00
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
