Apple's Discontinued Beats Pill+ Speaker Returning With Limited-Edition Model

While the Beats Pill+ was discontinued a few months ago, the portable Bluetooth speaker is making a comeback with a new limited-edition model.



Beats has collaborated with fashion brand Stüssy on a limited-edition Beats Pill+ speaker featuring a skull-and-bones design and the Stüssy logo. An engraved message on the top of the speaker says "the only good system is a sound system."

The limited-edition model appears to have the same overall design as the original Beats Pill+ released in 2015, based on images shared on Stüssy's website.



The speaker will be available worldwide on Stüssy's website for a limited time starting Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Pricing was not disclosed, but Apple had most recently been selling the Beats Pill+ for $179.95 in the United States.