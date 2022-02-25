MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Magnetic Stand and USB-C Power Adapter for iPad Mini 6

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an adjustable Magnetic Stand that's designed for Apple's iPad mini 6, plus a 33W USB-C Wall Charger that can be used alongside it for charging up the iPad.

lululook ipad mini stand 1
Priced at $60, the Magnetic Stand for iPad mini 6 is a floating stand that holds the ‌iPad mini‌ in place with magnets, turning it into the perfect desktop device. The Magnetic Stand has an arm that's quite similar to what you might see on an iMac, so paired with a keyboard and mouse, the stand can offer a Mac-style workstation.

lululook ipad mini stand 2
It's also a handy stand to have if you plan to use the ‌iPad mini‌ 6 with Universal Control on a Mac, because it can be used to position the ‌iPad mini‌ right next to your Mac's display. The stand holder has a hinge that allows for a 360 degree swivel, so you can use it in landscape mode, portrait mode, or anything in between to get the ideal viewing position. Anti-slip pads are located on the bottom of the stand, ensuring it stays secured in place.

lululook ipad mini stand 3
Lululook offers the Magnetic Stand in silver aluminum or gray aluminum to match your desktop setup, and the magnets that are included are strong enough to securely hold the ‌iPad mini‌ in place. It can be used for gaming, FaceTiming, web browsing, and more, and with the hole in the stand, charging while using it is possible.

You'll need to supply a USB-C cable, but Lululook is offering a slim GaN 33W USB-C charger to go along with the stand so you can charge your ‌iPad mini‌ or other accessories. The Wall Charger is priced at $17, and it's smaller than the standard chargers that come with Apple's iPads.

lululook usb c
We have 10 of the Lululook Magnetic Stands for ‌iPad mini‌ 6 to give away, and each winner will also get one of the 33W chargers. To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Lululook Giveaway
The contest will run from today (February 25) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 4. The winners will be chosen randomly on March 4 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

