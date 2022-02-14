Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale Has Up to 40% Off USB-C and MagSafe-Compatible Accessories

Anker has returned today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering discounts on over a dozen of Anker's best charging accessories. This includes USB-C to Lightning cables, USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless and portable chargers, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Some of the products on sale include Anker's line of colorful new charging cables, wall chargers, and wireless chargers. The Powerline Flow Silicone USB-C to Lightning Cable is available for $19.99 ($7 off), the 5,000 mAh Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger is available for $38.49 ($16.50 off), and the Nano Pro USB-C Wall Charger is available for $14.99 ($5 off).

Cables

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Batteries

5,000 mAh Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger - $38.49, down from $54.99

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.