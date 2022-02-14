Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale Has Up to 40% Off USB-C and MagSafe-Compatible Accessories

by

Anker has returned today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering discounts on over a dozen of Anker's best charging accessories. This includes USB-C to Lightning cables, USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless and portable chargers, and more.

anker february 2022Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Some of the products on sale include Anker's line of colorful new charging cables, wall chargers, and wireless chargers. The Powerline Flow Silicone USB-C to Lightning Cable is available for $19.99 ($7 off), the 5,000 mAh Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger is available for $38.49 ($16.50 off), and the Nano Pro USB-C Wall Charger is available for $14.99 ($5 off).

UP TO 40% OFF
Anker Gold Box Sale

Cables

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Batteries

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

samsung galaxy s22

iPhone 13 is Significantly Faster Than Samsung's New Galaxy S22 in Benchmarks

Friday February 11, 2022 11:14 am PST by
Samsung's new Galaxy S22 models are some of the fastest Android smartphones ever, but Apple still has the world's fastest mobile processor by a considerable margin. In a Geekbench 5 benchmark test conducted by PCMag, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor achieved a multi-core score of 3,433, compared to 4,647 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple's A15 Bionic chip. ...
Read Full Article278 comments
xiaomi lei jun

Xiaomi Pledges 'War of Life and Death' Against Apple to Become World's Biggest Smartphone Brand

Friday February 11, 2022 4:35 am PST by
Xiaomi intends to step up its challenge to Apple, the company's founder announced this week (via South China Morning Post). Xiaomi founder and chief executive Lei Jun said on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the company will specifically focus on the high-end segment of the global smartphone market in an effort to directly rival Apple, attempting to fill the void left by Huawei....
Read Full Article422 comments
apple ar headset concept 2

Video: Would You Pay $2000+ for Apple's AR/VR Headset?

Friday February 11, 2022 12:35 pm PST by
Apple hasn't come out with a new product category since the 2018 launch of the HomePod, and there hasn't been a new wearable since the 2015 debut of the Apple Watch. That's set to change in the not too distant future, as Apple's AR/VR headset is nearing completion and will likely see a launch in 2023. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors about the first head worn ...
Read Full Article569 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Blue

Apple Releases iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 With Security Updates and Bug Fixes

Thursday February 10, 2022 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1, two minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS operating systems released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1 come two weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3. The iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new...
Read Full Article94 comments
ipad mini jelly scrolling ifixit

Apple Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over 'Jelly Scrolling' on iPad Mini

Thursday February 10, 2022 7:56 am PST by
Colorado resident Christopher Bryan on Wednesday filed a class action lawsuit against Apple that accuses the company of fraudulently marketing and selling the sixth-generation iPad mini despite being aware of a so-called "jelly scrolling" defect with the device, according to court documents reviewed by MacRumors. A few days after the sixth-generation iPad mini was released in September, some ...
Read Full Article281 comments
m1 chip ssd

Apple SSD Supplier Hit With Contamination Disaster, Flash Storage Prices Expected to Spike

Friday February 11, 2022 5:38 am PST by
SSD prices are likely to increase globally due to contamination issues at Western Digital and Kioxia's NAND production facilities, and Apple devices may be affected (via TrendForce). The M1 MacBook Air's SSD modules Western Digital says that it has lost 6.5 exabytes worth of BiCS 3D NAND flash storage due to use of contaminated materials at two of its plants in Japan in January. The...
Read Full Article164 comments
macOS Monterey on MBP Feature

Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.2.1 With Bluetooth Battery Drain Bug Fix

Thursday February 10, 2022 10:24 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.2.1, a minor bug fix update that comes two weeks after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.2. The ‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2.1‌‌ update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. According to Apple's release notes, macOS Monterey 12.2.1 addresses a bug that was causing Bluetooth devices...
Read Full Article163 comments