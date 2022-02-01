Apple TV+ Shares First Look at 'Foundation' Season 2 With New Cast Member Reveal

Apple today shared a first look at the second season of popular science fiction show "Foundation," which is based on Isaac Asimov's classic book series.



The show focuses on four crucial individuals as they transcend space and time to overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will determine the fate of humanity.

"Foundation" was renewed for a second season back in October 2021, just a month after it was initially released. The second season of the show will add several new cast members that will be familiar to those who are fans of the books.

Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach. Constant is a true believer, whose courage and passion make her hard not to love.

Kulvinder Ghir as Poly Verisof, High Claric of the Church of the Galactic Spirit. Whip-smart and sardonic, he's also a terrible drunk -- intelligent enough to see the path he's on, but too cynical to change.

Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Enjoiner Rue, the beautiful, politically savvy consigliere to Queen Sareth. A former courtesan to Cleon the 16th, Rue parlayed her status to become a royal counsellor.

Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion. Used to being underestimated, Sareth employs it to her advantage, charming her way into the Imperial Palace with biting wit, all while on a secret quest for revenge.

Dimitri Leonidas as Hober Mallow, a master trader with a sarcastic personality and questionable morals, who is summoned against his will to serve a higher, selfless cause.

Ben Daniels as Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation. Bel is noble to a fault, but his fealty to the Galactic Empire is waning.

Holt McCallany as Warden Jaegger Fount, the current Warden of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against external threats.

Mikael Persbrandt as The Warlord of Kalgan, a monster of a man, coiled with muscle and possessing powerful psychic abilities, and fueled by hate in his quest to take over the galaxy.

Rachel House as Tellem Bond, mysterious leader of the Mentallics.

Nimrat Kaur as Yanna Seldon.

Because of the timescale of "Foundation," several of the original cast members from the first season will not be returning, but Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Laura Birn, Terrance Mann, and Cassian Bilton will continue to be part of the show in the second season.

There is no word yet on when the second season of "Foundation" will premiere, but as the first season wasn't released until September 2021, there are still likely several months to go until Apple is prepared to debut a new season.