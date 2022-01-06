Deals: AirPods Max in Pink Drop to $399.99 for Amazon Prime Members

Apple's AirPods Max headphones in new condition are down to $399.99 on Woot today, from $549.00. This sale price is only available in Pink, and you'll need to log into your Amazon Prime account on Woot to see the deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is now the all-time best price we've ever tracked on the AirPods Max, beating the previous low price by about $50. Woot provides free standard shipping for Amazon Prime members, and the headphones are brand new and come with a one year Apple limited warranty.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.