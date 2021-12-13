Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Gets New All-Time Low Prices on Amazon ($50 Off)

Amazon has a few models of the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale this week, introducing all-time low prices on both 41mm and 45mm GPS Aluminum devices, as well as a few Cellular models. Most of these Apple Watches are in stock and will be delivered before Christmas.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in Green Aluminum with a Clover Sport Band, this model is available for $349.00, down from $399.00. The only other 41mm GPS model on sale at this price is the Blue Aluminum with an Abyss Blue Sport Band. Target is matching the sale on this Apple Watch.

If you're looking for the larger watch, Amazon also has the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in Blue Aluminum with an Abyss Blue Sport Band for $379.00, down from $429.00. The only other 45mm GPS model on sale at this price is the Midnight Aluminum with a Midnight Sport Band, but it will arrive after Christmas. You can also find these sale prices being matched at Target.

Lastly, there are two Cellular devices being discounted this week on Amazon, and they're both the Green Aluminum with a Clover Sport Band device. You can get the 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $449.00, down from $499.00. The 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 is down to $479.00, from $529.00. The former model is in stock but the latter will arrive in January.

