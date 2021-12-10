MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station and 100W Solar Panel

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Jackery to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station and a SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel, a combo that's perfect for keeping Apple devices charged in emergencies, when camping, on road trips, and in power outages and other emergency situations.



Available for $800 with solar panel included, the Explorer 500 is Jackery's mid-range power station with a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery. Jackery also makes a range of larger and smaller batteries to suit various needs.

The Explorer 500 features a pure sine wave AC outlet, a 12V/10A carport, and three 5V 2.4A USB-A ports. It can provide power to Apple products ranging from Macs to iPhones, and it can also run TVs, fans, humidifiers, projectors, and other appliances that draw under 500 watts of power.



The built-in carport and USB-A ports can be used to power car appliances like coolers, air pumps, and vacuums, along with smartphones, tablets, and other small electronic devices.



A charge can last for weeks on standby, so the Jackery Explorer 500 is ideal to have on hand for emergencies. It can run a router or a cable modem to keep you connected while working from home, or run lights and other accessories when you're camping.



A handle at the top makes the Explorer 500 easy to carry, and a set of built-in fans keep it cool even when it's running at full power. There's an LCD screen on the front that displays the current charge level and the watts being drawn, which lets you track power usage.



You can charge the Explorer 500 with a standard cable, but when paired with the SolarSaga 100W, you have off-grid power so long as you have sun. According to Jackery, the SolarSaga has high conversion efficiency up to 23 percent for powering the Explorer 500. The 9.1 pound SolarSaga folds down to be more portable, plus it has a carry handle to make it easier to transport.



