MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station and 100W Solar Panel

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Jackery to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station and a SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel, a combo that's perfect for keeping Apple devices charged in emergencies, when camping, on road trips, and in power outages and other emergency situations.

jackery explorer 500 solar panel
Available for $800 with solar panel included, the Explorer 500 is Jackery's mid-range power station with a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery. Jackery also makes a range of larger and smaller batteries to suit various needs.

The Explorer 500 features a pure sine wave AC outlet, a 12V/10A carport, and three 5V 2.4A USB-A ports. It can provide power to Apple products ranging from Macs to iPhones, and it can also run TVs, fans, humidifiers, projectors, and other appliances that draw under 500 watts of power.

jackery2
The built-in carport and USB-A ports can be used to power car appliances like coolers, air pumps, and vacuums, along with smartphones, tablets, and other small electronic devices.

jackery explorer 500 1
A charge can last for weeks on standby, so the Jackery Explorer 500 is ideal to have on hand for emergencies. It can run a router or a cable modem to keep you connected while working from home, or run lights and other accessories when you're camping.

jackery1
A handle at the top makes the Explorer 500 easy to carry, and a set of built-in fans keep it cool even when it's running at full power. There's an LCD screen on the front that displays the current charge level and the watts being drawn, which lets you track power usage.

jackery3
You can charge the Explorer 500 with a standard cable, but when paired with the SolarSaga 100W, you have off-grid power so long as you have sun. According to Jackery, the SolarSaga has high conversion efficiency up to 23 percent for powering the Explorer 500. The 9.1 pound SolarSaga folds down to be more portable, plus it has a carry handle to make it easier to transport.

jackery solarsaga 100w solar panel
We have a Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Battery Station and 100W SolarSaga panel to give away to one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Jackery Giveaway
The contest will run from today (December 10) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on December 17. The winner will be chosen randomly on December 17 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Jackery also has a temporary sale, offering 15 percent off some of its other products that include the Explorer 240 Portable Power Station, the SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000, and the Jackery Solar Generator 1500. Discounts will be available for today only.

Tag: giveaway

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
12 minutes ago at 09:04 am
I got it. Don’t worry @jz0309 @beach bum

Back in action. Have a good weekend ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
beach bum Avatar
beach bum
10 minutes ago at 09:05 am

I got it. Don’t worry @jz0309 @beach bum

Back in action. Have a good weekend ?
OMG!!! One of these days I'll get in before you. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johnmarki Avatar
johnmarki
11 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Hoping to win this before you-know-who gets here and claims it! ....... Nevermind! ? ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
5 minutes ago at 09:11 am

I got it. Don’t worry @jz0309 @beach bum

Back in action. Have a good weekend ?
good luck ... see you next time ...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
4 minutes ago at 09:11 am

OMG!!! One of these days I'll get in before you. ?
we got to get better at this ...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

1x 1

Apple CEO Tim Cook 'Secretly' Signed $275 Billion Deal With China in 2016

Tuesday December 7, 2021 6:49 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook "secretly" signed an agreement worth more than $275 billion with Chinese officials, promising that Apple would help to develop China's economy and technological capabilities, The Information reports. In an extensive paywalled report based on interviews and purported internal Apple documents, The Information revealed that Tim Cook personally forged a five-year agreement...
Read Full Article355 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2

iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature Hole-Punch Display

Wednesday December 8, 2021 3:40 pm PST by
The high-end iPhone 14 Pro models launching in 2022 are expected to have a hole-punch display, according to Korean website The Elec. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature the upgraded display, which will do away with the notch used in the current iPhone models. The hole-punch cutout will allow Apple to provide a larger display area while still...
Read Full Article245 comments
apple parts and service history

iOS 15.2 Adds 'Parts and Service History' Feature to iPhone

Tuesday December 7, 2021 9:12 pm PST by
With the launch of iOS 15.2, Apple is adding a new "Parts and Service History" section to the Settings app that will let users see the service history of their iPhones and confirm that components used for repairs are genuine. As outlined in a new support document, iPhone users who have iOS 15.2 or later installed can go to Settings > General > About to access Parts and Service History. The...
Read Full Article23 comments
IMG 1840

Apple Music Voice Plan Coming in iOS 15.2

Tuesday December 7, 2021 10:25 am PST by
Apple today provided the release candidate version of iOS 15.2 to developers for testing purposes, and in the release notes, Apple says that the new Apple Music Voice Plan is set to launch alongside the update. Introduced in October, the Voice Plan is a new tier for Apple Music that is priced more affordably than a standard Apple Music plan. It's $4.99 instead of $9.99, and is designed...
Read Full Article81 comments
macbook pro 3

macOS Monterey 12.1 Fixes Major Tap to Click, YouTube HDR, and Charging Bugs

Tuesday December 7, 2021 10:48 am PST by
macOS Monterey 12.1, which is set to be released to the public in the near future, addresses several significant bugs that Mac users have been complaining about for weeks. According to Apple's release notes, it fixes a bug that could cause the trackpad to become unresponsive to taps or clicks. We reported on the Tap to Click bug earlier this month after receiving dozens of complaints from Mac...
Read Full Article139 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 With New Design and Improved Chip to Launch in Late 2022

Wednesday December 8, 2021 12:11 am PST by
The AirPods Pro 2, the first update to the AirPods Pro since they debuted in 2019, will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. In a note obtained today by MacRumors, Kuo said that the second generation AirPods Pro will launch in the last quarter of 2022. Prior reports have indicated that the AirPods are going to launch next year, but excluding one...
Read Full Article51 comments
applecare apple care banner

Apple Giving Customers a Second Chance to Buy AppleCare+ After Their iPhone or Mac is Repaired

Wednesday December 8, 2021 7:56 am PST by
Apple is now providing customers who have faced a costly out-of-pocket repair for an iPhone or Mac with a second chance to purchase AppleCare+ coverage for the device, although there are some strings attached to the policy. In an internal memo this week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple said customers who had an iPhone or Mac repaired at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider are...
Read Full Article54 comments
generic tracking prompt green

Report: iOS Users Who Opt-Out of App Tracking Continue to Be Tracked by Facebook and Snapchat

Wednesday December 8, 2021 5:50 am PST by
"Loose" interpretations of Apple's privacy policies allow apps such as Facebook and Snapchat to continue tracking users for targeted advertising even when they have asked to not be tracked, The Financial Times reports. In May, Apple launched its App Tracking Transparency feature that allows users to opt-out of being tracked across apps and websites for advertising purposes. Seven months...
Read Full Article131 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Updates AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max Firmware

Thursday December 9, 2021 11:16 am PST by
Apple today released a new 4C165 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The second-generation AirPods and AirPods Max were previously running firmware version 4A400. The AirPods Pro previously had 4A402 firmware available, and AirPods 3 were running firmware version 4B66. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates...
Read Full Article129 comments