Deals: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Available for $169.99 and Christmas Delivery on Amazon ($79 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $169.99 and delivery before Christmas Day, down from an original price of $249.00. This is $10 off from the rock bottom $159.99 price tag we tracked on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and still a great deal for anyone shopping this holiday season.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There's also a possibility it could be your last chance to get the AirPods Pro with MagSafe at a notably discounted price and delivered in time for the holidays. Free delivery on Amazon currently gives a December 17 - 18 date, so although the AirPods Pro aren't technically in stock now, you can order them now at this discounted price and still get them before the end of the month.

Otherwise, the most consistent deal we've been tracking on AirPods post-Black Friday has been on the AirPods 3, available for $149.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00. You'll see this price tag at checkout after a $19.99 coupon is automatically applied, and Amazon is also currently guaranteeing a delivery date around December 11.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.