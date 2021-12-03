Deals: Take 20% Off Brydge iPad Keyboards This Week
Brydge's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion has extended into early December, and is set to last through December 9. With this sale, you can get 20 percent off Brydge's tablet keyboards and MacBook vertical docks.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Brydge. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Brydge keyboards on sale include those compatible with iPad Pro, iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Brydge also sells keyboards that are compatible with the Surface Pro tablets, and residents in the United States can get free shipping this week.
MacBook
iPad
iPad Air
iPad Pro
iPad mini
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
