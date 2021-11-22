Deals: AirPods Max Available for $439.99 on Amazon ($109 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Max available at $439.99 in Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray. All models are in stock and ready to ship out today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although this sale isn't a record low price, it's just about $10 off from the previous lowest price on the AirPods Max and still one of the steepest discounts we've tracked all year.

Additionally, we're seeing a few solid deals on other AirPods models on Amazon, including the AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $169.99 ($79 off) and the AirPods 2 for $114.99 ($44 off). All models are in stock and sold directly from Amazon.

