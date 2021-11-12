Deals: Apple's AirPods Pro With MagSafe Return to $189.99 ($59 Off)

Pre-holiday discounts on Apple's AirPods lineup have continued to appear in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and today we're highlighting some of the best ongoing deals you can find. Starting with the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, you can get this model for $189.99 on Amazon and Target, down from $249.00.

This sale is the best ongoing discount on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, and it's continually beaten the sale price on the regular 2019 AirPods Pro model over the last few weeks. Both Amazon and Target have stock and are ready to ship the AirPods Pro out today, and Target is offering the same sale in stores, stock permitting.

Secondly, the AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case is available for $89.00 , down from $159.00. This early Black Friday sale price is only available at Walmart as of writing, and it's a great deal for anyone okay with investing in an older AirPods model.

Lastly, if you want the newest AirPods, Amazon does have the AirPods 3 at a discounted price, although a very slight one. You can get the newest AirPods model for $174.98 , down from $179.00.