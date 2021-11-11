Deals: B&H Photo Discounts Previous Generation 32GB Apple TV 4K to $119.95 ($59 Off)

B&H Photo today has Apple's previous generation 32GB Apple TV 4K for $119.95, down from $179.00. This sale will last one day only, and expires later tonight.

B&H Photo's deal is a match of the all-time best price on the 2017 model of the Apple TV 4K. This is the model that comes with the older Siri Remote model as well.

The big external difference between the 2017 and 2021 Apple TV 4K is the Siri Remote. Internally, the 2021 model has support for high frame rate 4K HDR and Dolby Vision content, as well as an upgraded A12 Bionic chip and eARC support.

The 2017 model is still a solid streaming device, and for those willing to invest in an older model, today's record low price is a great time to do so. Otherwise, the best deal on the 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K will be $169.00 at Amazon ($10 off).

