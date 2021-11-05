MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Series 7 and Band From BluShark

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with BluShark to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 and a BluShark Apple Watch band to go along with it. The Apple Watch Series 7 is the newest Apple Watch, and it has a larger display, fast charging, and better durability.

blushark apple watch bands
BluShark has a large selection of Apple Watch bands available in materials that include Leather, Silicone, Cordura, Knit Weave, Canvas, and an AlphaPremier seatbelt weave. All of the bands are affordable, ranging in price from $18 to $78, and there are designs for both 38/40/41mm models and the larger 42/44/45mm models. Each band comes with Apple Watch lugs in silver, space gray, or black.

blushark alphapremier band
Leather bands from BluShark come in a range of attractive styles and colors. The Rally band, for example, has a perforated design and comes in brown, black, and red, while Italian Calfskin Leather bands are available in blue, black, and gray.

blushark rally band
BluShark's Leather Basics bands come in vintage gray, vintage brown, and saddle brown, and each of these has an attractive weathered look and a soft leather design that makes them comfortable to wear. There are also Two Switch Leather Bands with a classic look.

blushark leather basics band
BluShark's Cordura bands use ultra strong and lightweight Cordura fabric, which is wear resistant and will hold up over time. They're thinly padded with leather so they're comfortable to wear, and they come in colors like pink, silver, blue, black, gray, and orange.

blushark cordura band
The CanvaSoft bands are made from a soft canvas material that's meant to provide a rugged canvas look without the stiffness that's normally associated with canvas watch bands. They're 1.9mm thick and designed to be soft and pliable.

blushark canvasoft band
The Knit Weave Bands are available in attractive two-tone striped designs and are made from a nylon weave that provides a texture that resembles a knit fabric. BluShark says these bands are designed to create a complex depth of color.

blushark knit weave band
BluShark's AlphaPremier bands are made from a soft, supple seatbelt weave nylon and are modeled after BluShark's original AlphaPremier bands for traditional watches. The straps are dual-layer and held in place with nylon keepers, with the band available in black and white, black and red, black, navy blue, and gray.

blushark alphapremier band 2
Silicone bands are BluShark's most affordable offering at $18, with both textured and smooth options available. Silicone bands come in gray, blue, black/yellow, orange, and white pearl.

blushark silicone band
We have one aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 to give away, with the winner to select the size and color. The winner will also receive a BluShark band of their choice.

To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

BluShark Giveaway
The contest will run from today (November 5) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 12. The winner will be chosen randomly on November 12 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
42 minutes ago at 11:04 am
AWESOME, gotta get in before @TheYayAreaLiving beats me ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
36 minutes ago at 11:09 am
Darn it! 4 minutes late! Shoot!!! This would have been awesome with my Apple Watch Series 7. Guess you won this one @jz0309
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
30 minutes ago at 11:16 am

Darn it! 4 minutes late! Shoot!!! This would have been awesome with my Apple Watch Series 7. Guess you won this one @jz0309
he he he ... well, I might tell you my secret IS/WHEN I really win here ... given my history, that won't happen for a very very looong time o_O, so, odds are, you can still win this one:cool::cool:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
28 minutes ago at 11:18 am

Whats up with Quebec? Why cant they take part in the lottery?
that question has been answered numerous times, see thread below
MacRumors Giveaways... Why are they only open to U.S. residents? ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/macrumors-giveaways-why-are-they-only-open-to-u-s-residents.1918337/unread')
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
