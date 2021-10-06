MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Protection Plan From AKKO

by

We've teamed up with AKKO to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a year of AKKO's insurance, which offers coverage from manufacturing issues, theft and loss, accidental damage, and more.

akko 2
For those unfamiliar with AKKO, it's a company that offers an AppleCare-like set of protection plans for your devices. There's smartphone-only coverage that's priced between $5 and $12 per month with full insurance that's on par with Apple's, but what really sets AKKO apart is its "Everything Protected" Plan.

With the "Everything Protected" Plan, users get coverage for one smartphone and all of their other electronic devices, up to 25 items in total. So for one $15 per month fee, AKKO offers protection for a whole wide range of devices, both new and used.

AKKO's "Everything Protected" plan covers laptops, tablets, TVs, speakers, gaming consoles, photography gear, music equipment, clothing, countertop appliances, and sports equipment, in addition to your smartphone. AppleCare+ alone for the iPhone is $9.99 per month for the standard plan or $13.49 per month for the Theft and Loss plan, so for just a couple of dollars more, AKKO provides coverage for all of your hardware.

akko 3
There are discounts available for students, and pricing is $15 per month if paid monthly or $14 per month if paid annually. Devices have damage and theft deductibles ranging from $29 to $99. For families that sign up together, there's a 5 percent discount on multiple plans.

To get coverage from AKKO, signup can be done on the web, and then users just need to snap photos of the items that they plan to protect under the plan. Items that are covered can be updated at any time when new purchases are made, and AKKO says that repairs can be done quickly. Phone repairs can usually be completed the same day, with AKKO paying the store or sending out a PayPal payment when a claim is approved.

AKKO's plans cover cracked screens, liquid spills, accidental damage including drops, damage and malfunctions from accidental drops, electrical or mechanical failures of components (limited to smartphones), damage from fire, flood, and other natural disasters, and theft. Plan holders can be reimbursed up to $2,000 per protection incident, and there are no annual reimbursement limits.

akko 4
It's worth noting that there are some exceptions to coverage and a burden of proof for items that go missing like your smartphone (AKKO suggests iPhone users download Google Maps and leave location tracking on at all times to create a timeline should a device go missing, for example), but repairs are a matter of presenting a receipt and scheduling a fix through AKKO. As with any protection plan, it's a good idea to read the fine print to make sure that it works for you. AKKO often tweets deals and giveaways, so those interested in signing up might want to check out their Twitter page.

We have an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a free year of AKKO coverage to give away to one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

AKKO Giveaway
The contest will run from today (October 6) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 13. The winner will be chosen randomly on October 13 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

For those new to AKKO, using the promo code SAVE1 when checking out allows for one month of free coverage on either the monthly or annual plans.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with AKKO. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: giveaway

