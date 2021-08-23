T-Mobile Offering Free Year of Apple TV+ to Select Customers Starting Wednesday

T-Mobile today announced that new and existing Magenta and Magenta MAX customers can receive 12 months of Apple TV+ for free starting this Wednesday, August 25 in the United States. T-Mobile has launched a promotional page with further details.



The offer can even be redeemed by users who already pay for Apple TV+. Once you redeem the offer, your paid Apple TV+ subscription will pause and the free one-year period will begin. Once the free period ends, standard billing will resume. T-Mobile's offer can also be stacked with any free trial included with the purchase of a new Apple device.

Magenta, Magenta MAX, and T-Mobile for Business customers can login to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com and navigate to Rate Plan Details to redeem the offer starting Wednesday. Look for a "one year of Apple TV+ on us" banner. T-Mobile customers still on the Sprint billing system can redeem by visiting T-Mobile's promotions page and entering the promo code 2021APPLETVP1 into the redemption field.

Eligible plans for T-Mobile customers include Magenta, Magenta MAX, and other Magenta plans, as well as Business Unlimited Advanced and Business Unlimited Ultimate. The offer extends to select Sprint plans, including Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Premium, and others.

Apple TV+ is regularly priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. The streaming service provides access to Apple's growing library of original TV shows and films, including the hit comedy series "Ted Lasso" starring Jason Sudeikis.