Earlier in August, we shared a collection of back to school discounts that included a few offers exclusive to our readers. Two of these deals have remained ongoing during the month, and are now set to end in just over a week, on August 31. If you're interested in either sale from Nimble or Twelve South, be sure to check them out before the end of the month.

Nimble

At Nimble you can get 25 percent off any order by using the code MACRUMORS25. This code will last through the end of August, and it's available to use sitewide on Nimble's website.



Nimble sells a variety of portable chargers, wireless chargers, and other charging accessories. Nimble's portable chargers start at $18.72 (regular $24.45) for the 5,200 mAh CHAMP Lite Portable Charger, and rise to $37.47 (regular $49.95) for the 10,000 mAh model and $74.97 (regular $99.95) for the 20,000 mAh model.

For wireless chargers, you can get the MagSafe-compatible APOLLO Duo Wireless Pad for $59.97 (regular $79.95). And for cables, there's the 1m PowerKnit USB-C to Lightning for $18.72 (regular $24.95).



Twelve South

Twelve South is offering our readers a chance to take 12 percent off sitewide with the code MacRumors. Similar to Nimble, Twelve South's exclusive deal will expire on Tuesday, August 31.



Twelve South has a new landing page dedicated to back to school products like the SuitCase for MacBook, BookBook Case for iPad, AirSnap, and Curve Riser for iMac. Of course, our exclusive code works sitewide at Twelve South, so you can browse anywhere on the company's website and take 12 percent off your order.

