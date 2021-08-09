Best Buy today has a large collection of Apple's iPad lineup on sale, including the 2020 iPad Air and 2021 iPad Pro. We're also tracking discounts on the Apple Pencil 2 and other accessories offered by Best Buy.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



2020 iPad Air

Starting with the iPad Air, you can get the entry level 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99, down from $599.00. This is a new all-time low price on this model, and it is being matched at Amazon, but you'll only find decent shipping times on Best Buy this week.



Additionally, Best Buy has every other model of the 2020 iPad Air on sale, which we've rounded up below. All prices on these iPad Air models represent all-time low prices across the board, and up to $99 in savings.



2021 11-inch iPad Pro

The biggest part of Best Buy's new sale is for the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro, which is seeing a solid $99 markdown across every model. This includes both Wi-Fi and cellular devices, and we're seeing a few matching prices at Amazon and B&H Photo.

Apple Pencil 2

Best Buy has dropped the price of the Apple Pencil 2 back down to its lowest-ever price of $99.00, down from $129.00. This beats Verizon's ongoing 2021 discount on the accessory by about $4, and is the current best price online.

M1 13-inch MacBook Pro

M1 13-inch MacBook Pro models are seeing a match of their best-ever prices on Best Buy and Amazon right now, with $199 off both the 256GB and 512GB models. You'll also find both colors on sale for each model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.