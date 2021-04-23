Amazon has discounted every model of Apple's M1 MacBook family today, including the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, taking up to $149 off these notebooks. All discounts in this article have been automatically applied and do not require a coupon code.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



MacBook Air

For the MacBook Air, we're tracking the 256GB model at $899.00, down from $999.00. Over the past few weeks, this model has been stuck at around $949.00 in terms of sales, so today's markdown is the best deal in a while and it's also a match of the best price we've ever tracked.

You can upgrade to more storage with the 512GB model at $1,149.00, down from $1,249.00. This sale is a bit more common, but as of writing it's only available in Silver on Amazon. It's also another all-time low price on this model of the M1 MacBook Air.

MacBook Pro

Sales on the MacBook Pro line start with the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. This discount is a match of the lowest-ever price on this version of the M1 MacBook Pro, and it's available to ship today in both Silver and Space Gray. Previously, the best price for this model sat at around $1,199.00.

If you're interested in more storage, you can get the 512GB model for $1,349.99 on Amazon, down from $1,499.00. This is another all-time low price for this model of the M1 MacBook Pro, and it's also available in both Silver and Space Gray.