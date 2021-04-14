Samsung to Reveal 'Most Powerful Galaxy Device' at April 28 Event, Likely Referencing New Laptops

Samsung has teased a new Galaxy Unpacked virtual event on April 28 that will see the company reveal "the most powerful Galaxy" device, which very likely means new laptops rather than new Samsung smartphones.

play

The next Galaxy phones aren't expected to surface for a while yet. According to a report by The Elec , the company is set to launch a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 at a July event. Samsung has previously suggested it may skip releasing a new Galaxy Note device this year due to the fallout from the global semiconductor shortage

However, Samsung's laptops are overdue an update, and according to reliable leaker Evan Blass, it could launch 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake laptops under the Galaxy Book Pro line. The Intel chips include integrated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, PCIe Gen 4, and WiFi 6 support.

Rumors and recently unearthed Korean certifications also point to new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 models running Microsoft Windows.

The notebooks are expected to sport nearly bezel-less 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch OLED displays, while the latter model is expected to feature a 360-degree hinge, as per the name, and possibly 5G connectivity. If you want to watch the Galaxy Unpacked launch event, tune into Samsung's YouTube channel at 10:00 a.m. ET on April 28.

Apple is expected to release new MacBook Pro models in the third quarter of 2021. For more on what to expect from the 2021 refresh, make sure to check out our dedicated MacBook Pro rumor guide, which has all the detail that we know about the new machines so far.