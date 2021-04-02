Apple Adds New SVP of Hardware Engineering John Ternus to Leadership Site

Apple today updated its dedicated leadership website to add a profile for John Ternus, reflecting his new role as Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering.



Apple in January announced that former Hardware Engineering SVP Dan Riccio was transitioning to a new role to focus on an unspecified project, and that Ternus would take over.

Riccio has been removed from the executive page as he's now a vice president of engineering, and while Apple has not said what he's working on, Bloomberg recently said that he is focusing on Apple's AR/VR headsets.

John Ternus initially joined Apple as part of the Product Design team in 2001, and has been a vice president of Hardware Engineering since 2013. From his biography on the leadership page:

John Ternus is Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, reporting to CEO Tim Cook. John leads all hardware engineering, including the teams behind iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and more. John joined Apple's Product Design team in 2001 and has been a vice president of Hardware Engineering since 2013. Throughout his tenure at Apple, John has overseen hardware engineering work on a variety of groundbreaking products including every generation and model of ‌iPad‌, the latest ‌iPhone‌ lineup, and ‌AirPods‌. He has been a key leader in the ongoing transition of the Mac to Apple silicon. Prior to Apple, John worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems. He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌ in January said that Ternus' "deep expertise and wide breadth of experience" would make him a "bold and visionary leader" of Apple's Hardware Engineering teams.