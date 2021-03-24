There are a few M1 MacBook Pro deals on Amazon today, starting with the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. All discounts in this article will be reflected at the checkout screen on Amazon after an automatic coupon worth $50 is applied.

This discount is a match of the lowest-ever price on this version of the M1 MacBook Pro, and it's available to ship within 1-2 business days in Silver. Previously, the best price for this model sat at around $1,199.00.

If you're interested in more storage, you can get the 512GB model for $1,349.99 on Amazon, down from $1,499.00. This is another all-time low price for this model of the M1 MacBook Pro, and at this price it's only available in Space Gray.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.