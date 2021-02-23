Exclusive Deal: Save 10% on Nomad's New iPad Air Cases

Nomad today launched a new set of cases for the 2020 iPad Air, including a Rugged Case, Rugged Folio, and lower-cost Performance PU Rugged Case and Folio for anyone who prefers a case that isn't made of leather.

To celebrate the launch of the new iPad Air cases, our readers can save 10 percent on each accessory by entering the code MACRUMORS10 at the checkout screen. This code starts today and will last through February 26 at 11:59 p.m., and it only applies to iPad Air cases.

The Rugged Case costs $89.95 with our code (regular $99.95), and it's a minimalist case that offers sturdy protection in a sleek design. The Rugged Folio costs $134.96 (regular $149.95) with a similar construction to the Rugged Case, with the addition of a folio kickstand.

Both of those cases are made of leather, and come in Rustic Brown or Black (only the Rustic Brown option is live now). For a non-leather option, the Performance PU Rugged Case and Folio feature a polycarbonate body, protective bumper, and soft-touch Deep Gray finish.



The Performance PU Rugged Case costs $62.96 (regular $69.95) and the Performance PU Rugged Folio costs $71.96 (regular $79.95). All of Nomad's new cases are compatible with Apple Pencil 2 and they have a cutout to support the iPad Air's Touch ID fingerprint button.

Remember to use the code MACRUMORS10 to get 10 percent off any of the new cases before it expires on February 26. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.