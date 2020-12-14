Apple Website Highlights Workout Equipment Used in Fitness+ Videos

With the launch of Apple Fitness+, Apple now has a section on its workout for Fitness+ equipment, which offers links to buy the workout items that are used in Fitness+ videos.



Many of the Fitness+ workouts are designed to work with no equipment at all, but some do require specific equipment. Cycling workouts, for example, require a cycling bike, while treadmill workouts require a treadmill.

The only fitness-specific items that Apple actually sells through its store are Manduka yoga blocks and mats, which Apple began offering last week. Other equipment links to outside stores where the devices can be purchased, with the exception of a few stands that Apple offers.

For dumbbells, Apple recommends the Rogue Rubber Hex Dumbbells, which are, like many dumbbells at the current time, out of stock. Many people have turned to strength training in their homes, which has led to a lack of available equipment.

Apple recommends Schwinn Indoor Cycling Bikes for cycling workouts, along with the Life Fitness Row HX Trainer for rowing and the TechnoGym MyRun and SkillRun for treadmill workouts.

Though Apple recommends this equipment on its website, the Apple Fitness+ workouts are designed to be equipment agnostic and will work with the treadmills, cycles, and other devices that you already own.