MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Qi Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods Pro From Choetech

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Choetech to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Qi Wireless Charging Pad that's meant to be used with the AirPods Pro.


Available for under $20 with a special deal at the current time (use code T5501030 when checking out), Choetech's Charging Pad features a simple rectangular squircle shape with rounded edges and rubber pads designed to hold the ‌AirPods Pro‌ case securely in place while also providing guidance on where to place the ‌AirPods Pro‌. There's also a non-slip material on the bottom to keep the charger in position on a desk or nightstand.


Though clearly designed for the ‌AirPods Pro‌, the Wireless Charging Pad also works with the standard second-generation AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, iPhones that support wireless charging, and other Qi-based devices.


It can provide up to 15W of power, so it is able to charge the ‌AirPods Pro‌ at full wireless charging speed. For iPhones, it is capable of providing 7.5W of power, and for Android smartphones, it provides 10 to 15W depending on the device.

There's a green LED at the front that lets you know when a product is charging, which is useful when the room's dark at night. The LED flashes for a couple of seconds, stays lit for 60 seconds, and then turns off completely so it's not disturbing when you're trying to sleep.


The Wireless Charging Pad is shipped with a QC 3.0 power adapter and it connects through the charger's USB-C port and the included USB-A to USB-C cable.

According to Choetech, the Charging Pad includes built-in heat dissipating metal and an integrated Smart Excellence chip to prevent overheating, overcharging, and short circuiting to ensure the charger is safe to use.


We have 20 of the Choetech Wireless Charging Pads to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Choetech Giveaway
The contest will run from today (October 30) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 6. The winners will be chosen randomly on November 6 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Avatar
darkpaw
37 minutes ago at 11:24 am
Guys, it charges any Qi-compatible device, it just has a pad that makes it fit the AirPods Pro's case perfectly.

FTA: "Though clearly designed for the AirPods Pro, the Wireless Charging Pad also works with the standard second-generation AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, iPhones that support wireless charging, and other Qi-based devices."
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
NMBob
43 minutes ago at 11:17 am
So now we can get a wireless charging pad for each device? The phone, the earbuds, the watch, the pad, the laptop... This is going to be really convenient! :) Happy to not have any wirelessly-charged items.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
