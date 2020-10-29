iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Launch in More Countries, Including India and Korea

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available in additional countries and regions, including India and South Korea, where the calendar has already turned to October 30 launch day. The devices can be purchased from select retailers, including the Apple Store in South Korea, while online orders are set to begin arriving to customers.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launch day in Singapore last week

In press releases earlier this month, Apple said that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro would be available in more than a dozen other countries beginning October 30, but the company has yet to identify all of the countries included. We've reached out to Apple for confirmation, and we'll update this story if we hear back.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro first launched on October 23 in the United States and more than 30 other countries and regions, while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available to pre-order starting November 6, with shipments beginning November 13.

Key features of the iPhone 12 lineup include a new flat-edge design, 5G connectivity, a faster A14 Bionic chip, a new MagSafe system with easy-to-attach magnetic accessories, improved durability, significant camera upgrades, and more. iPhone 12 Pro models also feature a LiDAR Scanner for enhanced augmented reality experiences.