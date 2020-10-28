Eve Adds Support for iOS 14's HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to Eve Light Strip

Eve Systems, known for its line of HomeKit-connected products, today announced the launch of a new firmware update that will bring HomeKit Adaptive Lighting support to the Eve Light Strip.



Eve is one of the first companies to embrace Adaptive Lighting, an iOS 14 feature that is designed to allow HomeKit-connected lights to adjust their color temperature throughout the day. Warm colors are used in the morning, cooler colors are used midday, and blue light is reduced at night for better sleep.

Color temperature shifts throughout the day without user interaction, using subtle transitions between color options. Using the Adaptive Lighting feature with the Eve Light Strip requires a HomePod or an fourth or fifth-generation Apple TV as a home hub.

Those who own an Eve Light Strip can install the firmware updates through the Eve app. The Eve Light Strip can be purchased from the Eve website for $80, with a 6.5-foot extension available for $50. Eve products are also available from Amazon.