Apple's Roadmap for Using Qualcomm's 5G Modems in Future Products Revealed, Including X60 in 2021
In April 2019, Apple and Qualcomm announced an agreement to dismiss a long-running legal battle between the two companies worldwide, paving the way for Apple to use Qualcomm's 5G modems for its iPhone 12 lineup and beyond.
A teardown video shared earlier today revealed that Apple is using Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 modem in iPhone 12 models, and beyond that, we have now uncovered Apple's roadmap for Qualcomm modems in future products.
As alerted to us by Danny Walsh on Twitter, page 71 of an Apple-Qualcomm settlement filing reveals that Apple intends to launch new products with the Snapdragon X60 modem between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022. Apple has also committed to using as-yet-unannounced X65 and X70 modems in products launched between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2024.
From the settlement document:
Apple intends to commercially launch (i) New Models of Apple Products during the time period between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021 (the "2020 Launch"), some of which use the SDX55 Qualcomm Chipset, (ii) New Models of Apple Products during the time period between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 (the "2021 Launch"), some of which use the SDX60 Qualcomm Chipset, and (iii) New Models of Apple Products during the time period between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2024 (the "2022/23 Launch"), some of which use the SDX65 or SDX70 Qualcomm Chipsets (each a "Launch" and collectively the "Launches").
While these settlement details are over a year old, Apple's roadmap for Qualcomm modems in future products went largely under the radar.
Built on a 5nm process, the X60 modem packs higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint compared to the X55. Smartphones equipped with the X60 will also be able to aggregate data from both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands simultaneously to achieve an optimal combination of high-speed and low-latency network coverage.
When it introduced the X60 modem in February 2020, Qualcomm said that 5G smartphones featuring the chip would begin launching in 2021, so it is a prime candidate for inclusion in next year's iPhones as Apple's roadmap suggests.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
It’s really the only option for 5G.
so the iPhone 12 is using a trash modem. Looking forward to the iPhone 15
You know Qualcomm invented 5G, right? They deserve to get paid for all of that research and development, not to mention the fact that they make the best 5G modems in the world. Intel couldn't even engineer a working modem!
Qualcomm scamming everyone into paying more than they should be charging for a product that uses standards essential patents.
Not trash at all. Actually, the X55 is currently the best performing 5G modem in the world. Nobody has shipped a phone or any other device with the X60 yet. The X55 has the highest download speeds and supports more frequency bands than any other 5G modem available. It's literally the best product available.
so the iPhone 12 is using a trash modem. Looking forward to the iPhone 15
Nah, Huawei, Samsung, and ZTE hold the most 5G patents.
You know Qualcomm invented 5G, right? They deserve to get paid for all of that research and development, not to mention the fact that they make the best 5G modems in the world. Intel couldn't even engineer a working modem!
The Chinese don’t feel anything about the number 13. That’s a western superstition.
Wrong. Look up the number 13 and superstition behind it. Look up how the Chinese feel about the number 13. Then come back and say you still think it will be called 13.
The number 4 (including 14, 24 etc) is sometimes shunned in Chinese cultures because it resembles the character for death. China would be more likely to skip the iPhone 14 than the iPhone 13.
A16, A17, A18 perhaps ?