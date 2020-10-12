Amazon Prime Day: The Best Early Apple Discounts

Amazon will kick off Prime Day 2020 tonight at midnight, and the event will introduce hundreds of deals through Wednesday, October 14. To add on top of the two day event, Amazon has even begun introducing early offers on AirPods, iPads, Kindles, Echo devices, Ring products, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We'll be watching Prime Day deals throughout the event this week, so be sure to keep track of our upcoming Prime Day posts. Of course, many retailers are introducing their own opposing mega sales to compete with Prime Day, so there will also be even more opportunities for discounts at Target, Best Buy, and more.



AirPods Pro

Today you can get the AirPods Pro on the Amazon-owned Woot marketplace for $189.99, down from $249.00. Unlike some of Woot's products, these AirPods Pro are brand new, and they come with a one year Apple warranty.



Amazon itself is discounting the AirPods Pro to $199.00 this week. Woot's sale expires today, but Amazon's should hold out for a bit longer, although stock will likely dwindle.

AirPods With Wired Charging Case

A notable low price has hit another model of the AirPods, this one for the AirPods with Wired Charging Case. You can get it for $124.99, down from $159.00, after an extra $4.01 discount is applied at the checkout screen. This is an Amazon all-time-low price.

2020 MacBook Air

The newest MacBook Air is seeing an all-time-low price on Amazon this week. The 256GB model is priced at $849.99, down from $999.00, thanks to a coupon that will automatically apply an extra $100 discount at the checkout screen.



Likewise, the 512GB model is on sale for $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00, after an extra $50 discount is applied at the checkout screen. Both of these prices are new lows for each MacBook Air, and available in all three colors.

13-Inch MacBook Pro

There's one model of the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale so far this week, and it's the notebook with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This one is priced at $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00, after an extra $49.01 discount is applied at checkout. That's a match of the previous low price we've tracked on this 13-inch MacBook Pro.

16-Inch MacBook Pro

Solid 16-inch MacBook Pro deals have extended into Prime Day as well, with the 512GB 16-Inch MacBook Pro discounted to $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00. This is being matched at B&H Photo.



Another low price is available for the 1TB model, priced at $2,399.00, down from $2,799.00 (again being matched at B&H Photo). Both of these discounts are lowest-ever deals for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

10.2-Inch iPad

An ongoing sale on the brand-new eighth generation iPad has returned for Prime Day. You can get the 32GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00, down from $329.00. The 128GB Wi-Fi model is available for $399.00, down from $429.00 as well.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 3 models are being discounted by $30 this week, with 38mm GPS devices at $169.00, down from $199.00. 42mm GPS models are priced at $199.00, down from $229.00. Both sizes come in Silver and Space Gray Aluminum case options.

Amazon Devices

If you're on the hunt for Amazon's products, there are numerous early savings on Kindles and more today. Remember that to see these official Amazon discounts, you'll need a Prime subscription.



Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.