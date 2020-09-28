Deals: Woot Discounts Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3, iPhone 11, and MacBook Models

Woot is ending September with a big sale on a variety of refurbished Apple products, including the Apple Watch, iPhone, and MacBook models.

To start, you can save on the Apple Watch Series 3, available in 38mm (GPS) for $159.99 and in 40mm (cellular) for $189.99. Woot's prices are over $40 in savings from the traditional prices of these models.

For iPhones, Woot has models from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 11. You can get the 64GB iPhone 11 for $579.99 in unlocked condition, down from $699.00. You can also save on the iPhone XS and XS Max, available for $469.99 to $569.99.

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models on sale are even more extensive. These include recent models like the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro, 2019 MacBook Air, and many more. Everything in Woot's Apple sale today has been refurbished and comes with a 90 day Woot warranty.

