Here Are All of the New Apple Watch Faces Apple Announced Today
Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, both of which will be compatible with new watch faces that are being introduced in the watchOS 7 update set to be released tomorrow.
Apple has provided a video highlighting all of the new Apple Watch faces, with details on each one.
- GMT - The GMT face shows multiple time zones at once, while also taking into account your physical location. 12-hour time is displayed on the inner dial with local time, while the outer dial displays 24-hour time.
- Count Up - The Count Up face lets you start tracking elapsed time by tapping the bezel.
- Chronograph Pro - This face was previously available in the watchOS 7 betas and features multiple time scales (60, 30, 6, or 3 seconds) along with a tachymeter to measure speed based on time travel over a set distance.
- Typograph - The typograph face displays numerals in three custom type styles (custom, modern, and rounded) and four different scripts ( Arabic, Arabic Indic, Devanagari, and Roman) with each combo tailored to fit the face perfectly.
- Artist - For the Art watch face, Apple collaborated with artist Geoff McFetridge to create an Apple Watch face that features artistic animated faces with the time overlaid.
- Memoji - The Memoji face brings animated Memoji to the Apple Watch that react to touch.
- Stripes face - Features different striped patterns in a variety of colors for supporting sports teams, matching what you're wearing, and more. You can choose the number of stripes, the number of colors, and rotate the stripes in any angle.
According to Apple, the Stripes, Typograph, Memoji, GMT, Chronograph Pro, and Count Up watch faces are limited to the Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6 Apple Watch models, along with the Apple Watch SE.
The new watch face options are available in the watchOS 7 golden master that was released earlier today, and will be available through the public release of watchOS 7 tomorrow.
Because then they couldn’t charge a ridiculous amount for the Hermes models as people would just recreate their faces on their Peasant Edition Apple Watches.
Why don't Apple release a watch face designer so that you can design your own watch faces or download someone else's design (free) through the app store. You can do that on Samsung Watch and Google Watch OS and there are some awesome watch faces available on those.
s3 is still even with the new line up, still part of the present sales strategy so its a bit *****.
at least, the artist face looks to be the best one, but there's no reason whatsoever for the typography and stripes ones not to be available, for example. the others, maybe it wouldnt fit.