Here Are All of the New Apple Watch Faces Apple Announced Today

Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, both of which will be compatible with new watch faces that are being introduced in the watchOS 7 update set to be released tomorrow.

Apple has provided a video highlighting all of the new Apple Watch faces, with details on each one.

GMT - The GMT face shows multiple time zones at once, while also taking into account your physical location. 12-hour time is displayed on the inner dial with local time, while the outer dial displays 24-hour time.

- The GMT face shows multiple time zones at once, while also taking into account your physical location. 12-hour time is displayed on the inner dial with local time, while the outer dial displays 24-hour time. Count Up - The Count Up face lets you start tracking elapsed time by tapping the bezel.

- The Count Up face lets you start tracking elapsed time by tapping the bezel. Chronograph Pro - This face was previously available in the ‌watchOS 7‌ betas and features multiple time scales (60, 30, 6, or 3 seconds) along with a tachymeter to measure speed based on time travel over a set distance.

- This face was previously available in the ‌watchOS 7‌ betas and features multiple time scales (60, 30, 6, or 3 seconds) along with a tachymeter to measure speed based on time travel over a set distance. Typograph - The typograph face displays numerals in three custom type styles (custom, modern, and rounded) and four different scripts ( Arabic, Arabic Indic, Devanagari, and Roman) with each combo tailored to fit the face perfectly.

- The typograph face displays numerals in three custom type styles (custom, modern, and rounded) and four different scripts ( Arabic, Arabic Indic, Devanagari, and Roman) with each combo tailored to fit the face perfectly. Artist - For the Art watch face, Apple collaborated with artist Jeff McFetridge to create an Apple Watch face that features artistic animated faces with the time overlaid.

- For the Art watch face, Apple collaborated with artist Jeff McFetridge to create an Apple Watch face that features artistic animated faces with the time overlaid. Memoji - The Memoji face brings animated Memoji to the Apple Watch that react to touch.

- The Memoji face brings animated Memoji to the Apple Watch that react to touch. Stripes face - Features different striped patterns in a variety of colors for supporting sports teams, matching what you're wearing, and more. You can choose the number of stripes, the number of colors, and rotate the stripes in any angle.

According to Apple, the Stripes, Typograph, Memoji, GMT, Chronograph Pro, and Count Up watch faces are limited to the Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6 Apple Watch models, along with the Apple Watch SE.

The new watch face options are available in the ‌watchOS 7‌ golden master that was released earlier today, and will be available through the public release of ‌watchOS 7‌ tomorrow.