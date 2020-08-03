Apple Pay Partner Boon Shutting Down in October
Mobile banking service Boon today announced it will be discontinuing service on October 3, 2020, as noted by iPhone-Ticker.de. Boon was an Apple Pay partner in several European countries, offering virtual credit cards for contactless payments.
This news comes shortly after Boon's parent company Wirecard filed for insolvency following a series of accounting scandals.
Boon has shared a FAQ with more details for customers.
There's still money in your boon.Account?
Then we recommend the following steps:
Spend all your funds in a timely manner
To make sure that you have the exact amount to pay for whatever you’d like to spend your money on, top up your account with the missing difference
You can use your boon.Card to pay online or contactless in shops just like you’re used to
As soon as your account balance is 0 and all transactions are being shown as “processed”, you can close your account yourself with the push of a button
To make sure you don’t inadvertently top up your account, we have already deactivated the auto top-up feature for you.
Of course, your service team can also return any remaining funds to your bank account directly. Please bear in mind, though, that our service team is already dealing with a high number of requests. We’re counting on your support and cooperation, so that you don’t have to wait for your money and our colleagues can focus on those customers, for whom this doesn’t work as smoothly as we expect
How long is the app still working?
You will likely have until 3rd of October 2020 to clear your boon.Account, but even following this date, you are entitled to get your money back. From 4th of October 2020, we will charge a monthly fee of 2.50 €/GBP/CHF on existing credit until it is completely used up. Therefore, please use it up promptly. Please have a look at our FAQs for more information.