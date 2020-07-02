Deals: Nomad's Outlet Sale Has Up to 70% Off Wireless Chargers, Lightning and USB-C Cables, iPhone Cases, and More

Nomad kicked off an outlet sale today, clearing out previous generation versions of its most popular accessories. This includes discounts on accessories like AirPods cases, wireless chargers, Lightning and USB-C cables, iPhone cases, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All products in this sale are deeply discounted, by up to 70 percent off, and they are final sale and can't be returned. You can browse the full sale on Nomad's website, and we've collected some of the products below.



Cases

Apple Watch Strap

Modern Strap with Black Hardware - $34.95, down from $69.95

Chargers and Hubs

Cables

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.