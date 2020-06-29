2020 Apple Design Award Winners Announced, Including Darkroom

Apple today named eight app and game developers receiving an Apple Design Award following WWDC 2020. Apple says winners are recognized for outstanding app design, innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement.



Ron Okamoto, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations:

Every year, app and game developers demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship and we're honoring the best of the best. Receiving an Apple Design Award is a special and laudable accomplishment. Past honorees have made some of the most noteworthy apps and games of all time. Through their vision, determination, and exacting standards, the winning developers inspire not only their peers in the Apple developer community, but all of us at Apple, too.

This year's winners are highlighted on the Apple Newsroom, including photo and video editing app Darkroom by Bergen Co., animation playground Looom by iorama.studio, CAD app Shapr3D, digital sheet music app StaffPad, and the games "Sayonara Wild Hearts" from Simogo and Annapurna Interactive, "Sky: Children of the Light" from thatgamecompany, "Song of Bloom" from Philipp Stollenmayer, and "Where Cards Fall" from The Game Band and Snowman.