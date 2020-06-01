iOS 14 Again Said to Be Compatible With All iPhones Able to Run iOS 13

iOS 14 will be compatible with all iPhones and iPod touch models able to run iOS 13, according to information shared today by Israeli site The Verifier.



The compatibility data was allegedly found in a leaked version of iOS 14 and confirmed by what The Verifier says is a "trusted source from the system development process."

iOS 13 is compatible with the iPhone 6s and later, with a full list of models below.

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPod touch (7th-generation)

The site says that this is the last version of iOS that the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and 2016 iPhone SE will support, which is no surprise as Apple often provides software updates for approximately four or five years after the release of a new device.

There is no word on which iPads will be able to run iPadOS 14, but if iPadOS 14 is compatible with all iPads able to run iPadOS 13, it will work on the iPad Air 2, 3rd-gen iPad Air, iPad mini 4 and 5, 5th, 6th, and 7th-generation iPads, and all iPad Pro models.

The Verifier doesn't have the greatest track record when it comes to accurate leaks with both hits and misses, but French site iPhoneSoft.fr also previously said that iOS 14 will be compatible with all devices able to run iOS 13.

Apple will unveil iOS 14 at its all-digital WWDC event, which is set to kick off on June 22.