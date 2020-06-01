Guides
iOS 14 Again Said to Be Compatible With All iPhones Able to Run iOS 13

by

iOS 14 will be compatible with all iPhones and iPod touch models able to run iOS 13, according to information shared today by Israeli site The Verifier.


The compatibility data was allegedly found in a leaked version of iOS 14 and confirmed by what The Verifier says is a "trusted source from the system development process."

iOS 13 is compatible with the iPhone 6s and later, with a full list of models below.

  • iPhone SE (2020)
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
  • iPhone SE (2016)
  • iPhone 6s and 6s Plus
  • iPod touch (7th-generation)

The site says that this is the last version of iOS that the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and 2016 iPhone SE will support, which is no surprise as Apple often provides software updates for approximately four or five years after the release of a new device.

There is no word on which iPads will be able to run iPadOS 14, but if iPadOS 14 is compatible with all iPads able to run iPadOS 13, it will work on the iPad Air 2, 3rd-gen iPad Air, iPad mini 4 and 5, 5th, 6th, and 7th-generation iPads, and all iPad Pro models.

The Verifier doesn't have the greatest track record when it comes to accurate leaks with both hits and misses, but French site iPhoneSoft.fr also previously said that iOS 14 will be compatible with all devices able to run iOS 13.

Apple will unveil iOS 14 at its all-digital WWDC event, which is set to kick off on June 22.

Avatar
farewelwilliams
1 day ago at 02:09 pm
But!! How does this fit into the whole "planned obsolescence" narrative?
Score: 40 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
e1me5
1 day ago at 02:16 pm
Oh come on! Extending again the usefulness of my iPhone? I want to upgrade my 6s!!!!
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Codestud
1 day ago at 02:12 pm
Another year of life for my iPad Air 2 would be really great.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Mr. Awesome
1 day ago at 02:16 pm
Nice to see Apple keeping up the fantastic device lifetimes.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Techwatcher
1 day ago at 02:30 pm
If there's anything that Apple does right it's how long they support devices. I'm at a point where every apple device I use is 100% useful and while getting new products is exciting the fact that I can stick with what I have on a new powerful OS year over year is equally as exciting.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
1 day ago at 02:54 pm


How will you get security updates if you don't update? Does iOS let you decline feature updates but approve security ones?

So you do want new updates.

Apple has provided critical security updates on old and new iOS versions in the past.

If Apple wanted to do planned obsolescence, they would have just cut off after 3 years like Android does.



Merely company slowing down retirement of old devices to curb this “planned obsolescence” narrative.

So doing the opposite of planned obsolescence is secretly part of "planned obsolescence"? That's extremely stupid.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
