Deals: SanDisk's New Amazon Sale Has Discounts on Portable SSDs, Memory Cards, and Flash Drives

SanDisk has opened up a wide variety of discounts on its best computer accessories on Amazon this week, including portable SSD devices, USB thumb drives, and memory cards. You can find a collection of the products on sale in our roundup below, and visit the SanDisk storefront on Amazon for more deals.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Portable SSD
- 250 GB - $72.99, down from $99.99
- 500 GB - $89.93, down from $169.99
- 2 TB - $284.62, down from $326.06
USB Accessories
- Ultra Loop Flash Drive (32 GB) - $10.99, down from $12.99
Mobile Storage
- iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad (32 GB) - $22.99, down from $27.00
- iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad
Memory Cards
- Extreme MicroSDXC Card (512 GB) - $109.99, down from $199.99
- Extreme PRO SDXC Card (256 GB) - $69.66, down from $99.99
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.