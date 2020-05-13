Deals: Sonos Offers 30% Off Sitewide for Healthcare Workers While Amazon Discounts iPhone Cases

You'll find two notable sales from Sonos and Amazon in today's best deals, offering discounts on Sonos speakers, official iPhone cases, and a 44mm Sport Loop accessory. We've rounded up all these deals below, and be sure to head to our full Deals Roundup to track all of the biggest discounts from the past week.

Sonos

At Sonos, all healthcare workers and first responders can take 30 percent off a single purchase on Sonos.com for a limited time. If you fall into this category, you can shop on the Sonos website for the company's speakers, sound bars, or other audio accessories, and add the items to your cart.

At the checkout screen, you'll notice a green button asking to verify your credentials with ID.me, which you can click to fill out your information and work affiliation. After you're verified, Sonos will grant you a one-time use code that is valid for 30 percent off a single purchase.

This code is valid on all Sonos products and can be used on any purchase worth up to $2,500 before the discount. You can find the promo code box to enter it on the same checkout screen where you clicked the ID.me button. Head to Sonos.com to browse for some of the company's best speakers.

iPhone Cases

Amazon is discounting a collection of official iPhone cases this week, including Silicone Cases and Leather Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. There are multiple colors on sale for each case, so be sure to visit Amazon to browse each accessory on sale.

As a quick mention, you can also purchase the Apple Watch Sport Loop (44mm) in Nectarine for just $24.70 on Amazon. This is about $1 off from the lowest price we've ever seen for this accessory, and it'll fit all Apple Watch models that measure 42mm and 44mm.

