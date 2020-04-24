Apple Highlights Four Causes Users Can Donate to Instantly With Apple Pay

Apple has begun promoting Apple Pay as a way for people to donate to several causes amid the ongoing global health crisis. Apple has highlighted four causes in particular that users can donate too with ‌Apple Pay‌. All the fundraising appeals are on behalf of GoFundMe.org.



America's Food Fund, launched by Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Apple, is working to ensure that all people have reliable access to food in this critical time of need.



Frontline Responders Fund is focusing all its resources on getting critical supplies including masks, gowns, and gloves to medical professionals in hospitals across the world.



The Mental Health Fund aims to support the work of several organizations hosting text-based hotlines that offer crisis intervention and a gateway to long-term care.



The Small Business Relief Fund provides micro-grants to qualifying small businesses negatively impacted by the health crisis. The initiative will supply financial assistance and support to U.S. businesses by providing grants, tools, and resources to help during the crisis.

Apple says ‌Apple Pay‌ is the easiest way to donate to the causes you care about: "With no forms to fill out or accounts to create, you can instantly give with just a tap."