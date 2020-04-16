Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5

Apple today seeded the first public betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5 updates to its public beta testing group, a day after releasing the second betas of iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4.5 to developers.



Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will be able to download the iOS/‌iPadOS‌ 13.4.5 updates over the air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.

iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4.5 appear to be updates that are minor in scale, focusing primarily on bug fixes, under-the-hood improvements, and other small tweaks and changes. The software may address an issue with Personal Hotspot that prevents it from working for some people and it could also fix a VPN-related vulnerability, both of which are issues that Apple said would be addressed in upcoming updates.

iOS 13.4.5 includes a new Apple Music feature that allows ‌Apple Music‌ songs to be shared on Instagram Stories. Tapping the Share button on a song in ‌Apple Music‌ creates a story with a song title, album name, and animated background, but at this time there is no way to get to ‌Apple Music‌ from the shared information.



iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4.5 are likely to be some of the final updates to the iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ operating systems as Apple transitions to working on iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 14.