MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad or MacBook Stand From Yohann

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Yohann to offer MacRumors readers the chance to win an artfully crafted wooden stand for one of Apple's iPads or MacBooks.



Yohann's iPad stand, priced at $109 to $149, is available in either walnut or oak wood, and each stand is crafted in Italy.

A lip at the bottom of the stand holds the iPad in place, while a rounded, angular design provides multiple viewing angles that users can take advantage of, as well as support for use in landscape or portrait mode. The design of the stand allows it to be used on hard or soft surfaces, such as in bed or on a couch.



The bottom of the stand also features a series of cutouts that leave the charging port accessible and provide an opening for the speakers. The ‌iPad‌ stand comes in multiple sizes, featuring a normal and a mini version for Apple's ‌iPad‌ mini models.



The standard version fits the 11-inch iPad Pro and all iPads dating back to the 2011 ‌iPad‌ 2, and there's also an iPad Pro-specific stand coming in late June that features a cutout designed for the Apple Pencil. The ‌iPad Pro‌ stand fits both the ‌iPad Pro‌ models, while the standard ‌iPad‌ stand is limited to the smaller ‌iPad Pro‌.



Yohann also makes a stand for the MacBook, also available in walnut or oak wood, priced at $159 to $179. The MacBook stand features a design similar to the ‌iPad‌ stand, and is meant to allow users to position the top edge of the MacBook screen at eye level, in accordance with principles of ergonomics.



The stand elevates the MacBook by six to nine inches, depending on the model of the MacBook, and when paired with a keyboard and mouse, it allows a Mac notebook to be used while maintaining an upright and relaxed sitting posture. It can also be used to hold a MacBook while the MacBook is partially closed in sleep mode or in clamshell mode.



Created to work with multiple MacBook models, the stand is compatible with the 2015 and later 12-inch MacBook, all MacBook Air models, all 13-inch MacBook Pro models from 2012 and later, all 15-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models from 2012 and later, and the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ introduced in 2019.

There's a leather pad at the bottom of the stand to keep it in place, and weight is evenly distributed across the entire width of the stand so that it holds each MacBook securely. All of Yohann's stands are made sustainably, and for each product sold, a new tree is planted. The walnut and oak woods used for Yohann stands are sourced from select European plantations and forests maintained with sustainable forestry.



We have three stands from Yohann to give away to MacRumors readers, with winners able to pick either an ‌iPad‌ stand or a MacBook stand. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (April 10) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 17. The winners will be chosen randomly on April 17 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.