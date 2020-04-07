Apple, Amazon, YouTube and Others to Live Stream 'One World: Together At Home' Virtual Concert

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization have teamed up to create a "One World: Together at Home" global special to support the fight against COVID-19.



The special is set to be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time/8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC, NBC, and CBS, plus it will be streamed by Apple, Amazon Prime Video, Alibaba, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

It's not clear how Apple will stream the event, but the company could add a special channel to the Apple TV as well as offering the live stream on its website.

The virtual broadcast will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19, as well as celebrating and supporting the brave frontline health care workers around the world who are doing incredible, life-saving work.

Lady Gaga, Elton John, Lizzo, John Legend, Keith Urban, and more are set to perform during the event, and there will be appearances by David Beckham, Idris Elba, and others.