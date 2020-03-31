Apple Offering Work-From-Home Support Roles to Some Geniuses and Technical Specialists

Apple has recently contacted some Genius and Technical Specialist employees in the U.S. with an opportunity to work from home as a support advisor on a temporary basis due to the ongoing pandemic, according to a source familiar with the matter.



Retail employees who accept this offer will receive the necessary equipment from Apple to offer sales and technical support to customers, as well as a small cash incentive, our source noted. It is unclear how long this at-home role will last, how many employees have been offered this opportunity, or if it is being offered in any other countries.

Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech has also relayed this news today, noting that participating employees each receive an iMac.

To help with the launch, over the next two weeks, Apple is shipping iMacs to select retail employees who are being asked to work remotely. Those employees will be trained in order to offer sales and tech support online for customers. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020