Apple Updates 'Apple Developer' App With New Video Features Ahead of Digital WWDC

Apple today updated its Apple Developer app to add new features related to video watching and sharing. The Apple Developer app was formerly known as the WWDC app, and it is where content from this year's digital WWDC event will be accessible to developers.



Today's update introduces multiple playback speeds for watching videos, an option to interact with full video transcripts, and a feature for sharing stories from the Discover tab and viewing them on the web.

Apple hasn't yet provided details on when its digital-only WWDC event will be held, but it will take place sometime in June with an online keynote event to unveil new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

The Apple Developer app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]