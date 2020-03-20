Deals: 2018 Mac Mini Discounted by Up to $250 Following Launch of 2020 Models

B&H Photo and Amazon have begun discounting Apple's Mac mini from 2018, following the recent launch of a refreshed model this week. The only change in the 2020 Mac mini is that the new models come with double the storage capacity for the standard configurations.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At both B&H Photo and Amazon you can get the 128GB Mac mini (3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3) for $679.00, down from $799.00 ($120 off). This is $10 away from being the lowest price we've ever tracked for this model of the Mac mini, and the best deal currently available among the major Apple resellers online.

At B&H Photo, you can get the 256GB Mac mini (3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5) for $849.00, down from $1,099.00 ($250 off). This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for this model, and beating prices seen at rival retailers like Best Buy by $50.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.