CarPlay May Support Wallpapers in iOS 14

CarPlay may support custom wallpapers when connected to an iPhone running iOS 14, according to leaked code obtained by 9to5Mac.



The report claims Apple is currently testing the feature with default wallpapers available in iOS 13, adding that the wallpapers would automatically switch between light and dark versions on the CarPlay interface depending on the time of day.

The report also claims that Apple Maps will provide more info for certain businesses in iOS 14, such as specific Genius Bar services that an Apple Store offers, movie theatres with IMAX showtimes, and places with discounts for children.