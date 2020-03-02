Deals: Staples Offers Up to 40% Off Printers and 45% Off Computer Monitors in New Sale

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Staples. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
There are numerous printers on sale during this event, with prices starting around $50 for at-home printers and increasing to over $400 for multi-purpose workstations. We've highlighted a few solid discounts in the lists below, but be sure to head to Staples' printer deals page for the full list.
If you're a Rewards Member with Staples, you can get 25 percent back in rewards when purchasing $75 of printer ink or $200 of toner. Staples has a few similar offers for its members, including offers for copy paper and printer paper. For a limited time, you can also get free delivery with no minimum purchase required.
Additionally, there is a coupon offering $15 off your online order of $60 or more, but it has quite a few restrictions. You can't use it for HP printers and scanners, the Epson EcoTank printers, as well as HP or Epson's ink and toner. Products by Apple, Google, JBL, and Samsung are also excluded. Check out the full list of restrictions here, and you can enter the code 39638 at checkout if your order qualifies to take $15 off.
Printers
- Canon PIXMA TR4520 - $49.99, down from $99.99
- HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 - $89.99, down from $179.99
- Epson WorkForce WF7720 - $179.99, down from $299.99
- HP LaserJet Pro M227fdw - $209.99, down from $269.99
Monitors
- 23-Inch Dell E2318HR LED - $89.99, down from $169.99
- 24-Inch AOC 24EIQ LCD - $89.99, down from $119.99
- 27-Inch AOC 27B1H LCD - $109.99, down from $199.99
Laptops
- 17-Inch HP 17-by1062st - $419.99, down from $599.99
- 14-Inch Lenovo Flex 81SQ0000US - $549.99, down from $799.99
- 17-Inch Dell Inspiron 3590 - $599.99, down from $799.99
- 15-Inch HP Pavilion cr0062st - $609.99, down from $729.99