Deals: Best Buy's 24-Hour Flash Sale Has Notable Low Prices on AirPods, iPad, Beats, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Sales include a few Apple products, like the AirPods with Charging Case, which is matching Amazon's price at $128.99, down from $159.99. You'll also find similar low prices on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad in both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations, with prices starting at $249.99 for the 32GB model.
Best Buy Flash Sale
AirPods and Beats
- AirPods with Charging Case - $128.99, down from $159.99
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones - $94.99, down from $199.99
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones - $189.99, down from $349.99
- 32GB, Wi-Fi - $249.99, down from $329.00 ($79 off)
- 128GB, Wi-Fi - $329.99, down from $429.00 ($99 off)
- 32GB, Cellular - $379.99, down from $459.00 ($79 off, lowest ever)
- 128GB, Cellular - $459.99, down from $559.00 ($99 off, lowest ever)
- UE Boom 2 - $69.99, down from $179.99
- JBL Link View with Google Assistant - $99.99, down from $299.99
- Harman/Kardon Onyx Studio 5 Speaker - $109.99, down from $249.99
- Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box - $199.99, down from $229.99 (with free $50 e-gift card)
- JBL Soundbar System - $279.99, down from $499.99
- Arlo Pro 2 Camera System (4-pack) - $399.99, down from $649.99