Deals: Best Buy's 24-Hour Flash Sale Has Notable Low Prices on AirPods, iPad, Beats, and More

Wednesday January 29, 2020 5:43 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy has a new 24-hour flash sale that began this morning, with prices matching the lowest-ever deals on AirPods, iPad, and more. This sale will end tonight, January 29 at 11:59 p.m. CT, and the deals are only available to purchase online.

Sales include a few Apple products, like the AirPods with Charging Case, which is matching Amazon's price at $128.99, down from $159.99. You'll also find similar low prices on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad in both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations, with prices starting at $249.99 for the 32GB model.

Best Buy Flash Sale


AirPods and Beats
10.2-inch iPad
Bluetooth Speakers
Miscellaneous
